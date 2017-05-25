Hostage drama ends as North West mayor freed

Thirty-two people have been arrested after the mayor of Ditsobotla in North West was taken hostage on Wednesday.

Brig Sabata Mokgwabone, provincial police spokesman, said mayor Daniel Buthelezi was released unharmed at about 1am on Thursday after he was taken hostage by community members late Wednesday afternoon.

Mokgwabone said the 32 suspects were arrested a few streets away from the municipality, after they demanded transport as part of the negotiations.

Even though the municipal buildings were set alight on Wednesday, most of the building remained intact, Mokgwabone said.

The suspects have been charged with kidnapping, arson and attempted murder. Mokgwabone said they would soon appear in the magistrate's court.

Jacqueline Theologo, DA whip in the North West legislature, said in a statement on Wednesday that the municipal buildings had been torched, and that the mayor had been taken hostage by about 40 community members.

The seat of the Ditsobotla municipality is in the small town of Lichtenburg.

The municipality was established through the amalgamation of the former Lichtenburg, Coligny and Biesiesvlei transitional councils.

Protests erupted in the towns of Lichtenberg and Coligny in April.

In Lichtenburg they were about service delivery whereas Coligny’s violent protests followed the death of 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu.

Theologo said on Wednesday that the group had threatened to set themselves alight, "out of sheer desperation for their concerns to be heard".

She said they had a long list of grievances and complaints about poor service delivery in Ditsobotla.

She described the hostage situation as "sheer lawless behaviour" and condemned it.