"You can’t expect all universities to call one office and have efficiency still. It has failed students because of the incompetence of the [Department of Higher Education and Training] to decisively oversee Nsfas." he said.

Ngwane said the failure of Nsfas and universities to provide these services would result in a chaotic academic year for students.

"We further demand urgent payment or release of allowances for students.

"We reject the funding model by the department, which seeks to privatise Nsfas as this will make it difficult for the poor black to access funds‚" said Ngwane.

Student Delani Mahumane said students were frustrated by the education system and demanded free education.

"We want to outline and deliver our dissatisfaction over issues around Nsfas and general students’ funding.

"It is hard for students to access the institution when we have queries‚ therefore there should be regional offices established to effectively assist students in their studies‚" said Mahumane

Sasco said the march was as a result of the frustration students had expressed about Nsfas’s and the department’s lack of responsibility‚ accountability‚ implementation and the "privatisation" of Nsfas by Higher Education and Training Minister and Nsfas chairperson Sizwe Nxasana.

Sasco added that over the past five months Nsfas had failed to implement its own decisions‚ with the department.

The organisation is demanding payment for residence‚ text books‚ food and transport allowances.

TMG Digital