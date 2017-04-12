Top court upholds appeal court’s ruling on UCT ‘Shackville’ case

The Constitutional Court has upheld a prior ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) against five students involved in 2016’s "Shackville" protests at the University of Cape Town (UCT), in which students erected a shack on campus.

The SCA had ruled that the manner in which the students protested was "harmful and unlawful" to the university.

The Constitutional Court judgment was handed down by Justice Edwin Cameron on Wednesday.

It came after the High Court in Cape Town had granted UCT an interim interdict on October 20 2016 against Alexandria Hotz, Masxole Mlandu, Chumani Maxwele, Slovo Magida and Zola Shokane. The five were subsequently also ordered to pay UCT’s costs jointly, including the costs of two counsel.

Conditions attached to that interdict barred them from entering the university campus unless they had the university’s consent to be there for academic purposes, or to occupy student housing that had been allocated to them.

The SCA subsequently ruled that the High Court in Cape Town had correctly granted the final interdict against the protesters, but said they had been within their legal rights to protest and to erect the shack and maintain it for an indefinite period.

However, the SCA found that their conduct did infringe the university’s rights, and was unlawful.

While the SCA agreed with the high court’s ruling, it maintained that the order had been too broad because it limited the applicants’ rights and effectively excluded them from campus.

Contrary to the high court ruling, the SCA’s ruling did not preclude students from entering the university campus or from engaging in lawful protests.

Wednesdays Constitutional Court ruling, which was determined without written or oral submission on the merits, upheld the SCA’s verdict, and each party was ordered to pay its own costs in the high court, SCA and in the Constitutional Court.

Cameron remarked that the applicants were engaged in protests for free, high-quality education because they could not, among other things, afford university fees.

"The court should have considered the chilling effect the costs order would have on litigants, in the context of constitutional justice," he said. "The court erred in not doing so".