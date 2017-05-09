Policies must centre on the vast inequality and poverty in SA, Malusi Gigaba says

In an engagement with Parliament’s finance committee, Gigaba said that the debate about radical economic transformation was continuing and should be neither feared or suppressed. This debate was also under way within the ANC, which would adopt a policy at its policy conference in a few months’ time.

"The issues being discussed should not cause any disquiet in any quarter," the minister said.

At its heart was a search for ways to address the marginalisation of the majority of the population who had no jobs, no skills, no assets and no opportunities for economic participation. They needed access to land, assets and the financial sector to become self-sustaining entrepreneurs.

Interventions in townships and rural areas were required to transfer assets to people, who could use them as collateral to start their own businesses. It had to be business unusual in addressing these problems, though only within the limits of what the fiscus could afford.

The Treasury would have to strike a balance between pursuing inclusive growth and maintaining the fiscal line, Gigaba said. The private sector would also have to play its part in this.

Gigaba said the government needed to support business as the driver of growth, production and employment.