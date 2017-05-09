Policies must centre on the vast inequality and poverty in SA, Malusi Gigaba says
The vast inequalities and level of poverty in SA should be at the heart of debates about government policies, whether they are called radical economic transformation, inclusive growth or anything else, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says.
It should be worrying, Gigaba said on Tuesday, that 10% of the population owned 42% of the wealth and that 17-million relied on social grants for their survival, as this was unsustainable.
The minister was responding to questions by
DA spokesperson David Maynier about his views on radical economic transformation, which seemed to have been dropped from the minister’s discourse after his comments shortly after his appointment caused a stir.
In an engagement with Parliament’s finance committee, Gigaba said that the debate about radical economic transformation was continuing and should be neither feared or suppressed. This debate was also under way within the ANC, which would adopt a policy at its policy conference in a few months’ time.
"The issues being discussed should not cause any disquiet in any quarter," the minister said.
At its heart was a search for ways to address the marginalisation of the majority of the population who had no jobs, no skills, no assets and no opportunities for economic participation. They needed access to land, assets and the financial sector to become self-sustaining entrepreneurs.
Interventions in townships and rural areas were required to transfer assets to people, who could use them as collateral to start their own businesses. It had to be business unusual in addressing these problems, though only within the limits of what the fiscus could afford.
The Treasury would have to strike a balance between pursuing inclusive growth and maintaining the fiscal line, Gigaba said. The private sector would also have to play its part in this.
Gigaba said the government needed to support business as the driver of growth, production and employment.
Questioned by Maynier about whether he agreed with the views of his special adviser, Chris Malikane, Gigaba stressed that he had not spoken with a forked tongue and sent out mixed messages about this. He insisted that he had been consistent in stating that the views of Malikane were not his and that Malikane had been reined in. Taking up arms and nationalising banks, mines and the Reserve Bank as proposed by Malikane, were not the views of the government, Gigaba said, and people should not worry about this.
The adviser presented his views to his principal and it was up to the principal to decide whether or not to accept them. Gigaba said a plurality of views enriched the discussion and should not cause panic. All decisions would be grounded in the national development plan and government policies.
The Treasury employed many economists and the views of one could not dominate.
"I am the minister. It is my views that prevail," Gigaba insisted, adding that Malikane — an academic — had undergone a government induction to understand the role of advisers in government.
