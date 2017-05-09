EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Mrs Gigaba talks about her finance minister husband

Next time you buy food, you will also be paying for extraordinarily high tariffs on staples — notably wheat, sugar and chicken.

Specifically, you’re contributing to tariffs of 25%-30% on wheat and sugar, and – depending on the type and origin – up to 30% on chicken. Those tariffs in effect divert your hard-earned rands to sustain a small number of commercial farmers and agricultural trading firms, writes Neva Makgetla.