Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s stylish attire is thanks to his wife Norma, an IT specialist fondly known as Mrs Gigabytes.
The case of Simon, a giant bunny bred by a former Playboy bunny found dead at O’Hare airport, gets curiouser and curiouser. Lawyers claim Simon may have survived the flight from London, but then United Airlines placed the unfortunate rabbit in a freezer before destroying the evidence by incinerating him.
Contrary to a fake story spread by news aggregators including Google, US President Donald Trump has not managed to get comedian Stephen Colbert fired.
Apart from environmental benefits, renewable energy provides more jobs per unit of energy than fossils fuels. Therefore, to provide more jobs in the long term, renewable energy is the way forward, writes Iago Davids.
Next time you buy food, you will also be paying for extraordinarily high tariffs on staples — notably wheat, sugar and chicken.
Specifically, you’re contributing to tariffs of 25%-30% on wheat and sugar, and – depending on the type and origin – up to 30% on chicken. Those tariffs in effect divert your hard-earned rands to sustain a small number of commercial farmers and agricultural trading firms, writes Neva Makgetla.
Shares in Adcorp Holdings crashed as much as 19% on Monday, the biggest intraday fall since January 2009, as the market digested a catalogue of woe from its Friday profit warning.
AngloGold Ashanti is reviewing its underperforming South African mines after a poor start to the year offset increased output in its international portfolio, prompting the world’s number three gold miner to study its options for the Kopanang and TauTona mines.
Find you someone who looks at you the way Snoop looked at me after I won. #mtvmovieandtvawards2017 pic.twitter.com/TTCz4JRCT2— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) May 8, 2017
