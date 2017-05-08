No hearings yet over psychiatric patient deaths

Their deaths led to the resignation of then health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, with the opposition also calling for Gauteng premier David Makhura’s head. But the premier insisted that he had not had knowledge of the issue.

"We believe that one death is too many," Ramokgopa said on Sunday while giving an update.

"In spite of the fact that the causes of death were cited as natural‚ we have instructed that postmortems be conducted and we are waiting for the outcome thereof."

The department confirmed that 111 mentally ill patients had died to date. So far, 91% of patients have been removed and 20 unlicensed NGOs that housed the psychiatric patients have been shut down in line with the recommendations of the health ombud.

Some NGOs remained open because of matters such as families and patients refusing transfer, and some owners taking legal action through the ad hoc tribunal set up to deal with appeals to Makgoba’s report.

A total of R6m was earmarked for the relocations and the project management would report back on expenditure in the next two weeks.

"The first relocations began on March 3 2017.

"We are pleased to say that all patients‚ except where there are disputes or misunderstandings‚ have been relocated," Ramokgopa said.