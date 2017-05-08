National

GAUTENG HEALTH

No hearings yet over psychiatric patient deaths

Disciplinary hearings for health staff implicated in Life Esdimeni deaths have still not been conducted

08 May 2017 - 07:14 Michelle Gumede and Roxanne Henderson
Malegapuru Makgoba. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF KWAZULU NATAL
Malegapuru Makgoba. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF KWAZULU NATAL

The disciplinary hearings of health staff implicated in the deaths of psychiatric patients have still not been conducted, 51 days after the deadline set by Health Ombudsman Prof Malegapuru Makgoba.

This was revealed on Sunday by Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa, who said five more patients had died, albeit of natural causes, since the release of Makgoba’s report.

Between March and December 2016, 2,000 psychiatric patients were moved from the care of Life Esidimeni, owned by Life Healthcare, to 27 nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) and hospitals, many of them without their families’ knowledge. The decision was meant to cut costs.

Their deaths led to the resignation of then health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, with the opposition also calling for Gauteng premier David Makhura’s head. But the premier insisted that he had not had knowledge of the issue.

"We believe that one death is too many," Ramokgopa said on Sunday while giving an update.

"In spite of the fact that the causes of death were cited as natural‚ we have instructed that postmortems be conducted and we are waiting for the outcome thereof."

The department confirmed that 111 mentally ill patients had died to date. So far, 91% of patients have been removed and 20 unlicensed NGOs that housed the psychiatric patients have been shut down in line with the recommendations of the health ombud.

Some NGOs remained open because of matters such as families and patients refusing transfer, and some owners taking legal action through the ad hoc tribunal set up to deal with appeals to Makgoba’s report.

A total of R6m was earmarked for the relocations and the project management would report back on expenditure in the next two weeks.

"The first relocations began on March 3 2017.

"We are pleased to say that all patients‚ except where there are disputes or misunderstandings‚ have been relocated," Ramokgopa said.

Patients had yet to be transferred in nine facilities. Legal action would be taken to finalise the transfer of the remaining patients‚ Ramokgopa said.

Ninety-six days have passed since the release of Makgoba’s report. In April, the department requested the health ombud to give it an extension on its 45-day time frame for the transfer of patients.

The department’s disciplinary hearing for senior officials implicated in the poorly managed transfer of patients has been postponed pending the completion of an appeal process, which is under way.

The department’s head, Dr Barney Selebano ‚ and the director of the National Directorate: Mental Health and Substance Abuse ‚ Dr Makgabo Manamela, were suspended.

Half of Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients relocated

Gauteng health department says licensing requirements for NGOs taking in patients are under review
National
27 days ago

First group of patients formerly treated at Life Esidimeni are transferred

After the deaths of more than 100 mental patients at unlicensed NGOs, the health minister confirms the ‘professional status’ of the new Clinix Selby ...
National
2 months ago

Gauteng Premier David Makhura survives vote of no confidence

The premier has denied knowing beforehand about the transfer of psychiatric patients to unlicensed NGOs that led to the deaths of more than 100
Politics
2 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma appoints youth agency’s board, ...
National
2.
White farm workers accused of murder of Coligny ...
National
3.
More homeowners choose to ease pain with debt ...
National
4.
Keep booing Zuma, says Save SA
National

Related Articles

Psychiatric patients remain in hospices despite deadline
National / Health

Scores of psychiatric patients still to be moved
National / Health

Half of Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients relocated
National / Health

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.