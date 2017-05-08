GAUTENG HEALTH
No hearings yet over psychiatric patient deaths
Disciplinary hearings for health staff implicated in Life Esdimeni deaths have still not been conducted
The disciplinary hearings of health staff implicated in the deaths of psychiatric patients have still not been conducted, 51 days after the deadline set by Health Ombudsman Prof Malegapuru Makgoba.
This was revealed on Sunday by Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa, who said five more patients had died, albeit of natural causes, since the release of Makgoba’s report.
Between March and December 2016, 2,000 psychiatric patients were moved from the care of Life Esidimeni, owned by Life Healthcare, to 27 nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) and hospitals, many of them without their families’ knowledge. The decision was meant to cut costs.
Their deaths led to the resignation of then health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, with the opposition also calling for Gauteng premier David Makhura’s head. But the premier insisted that he had not had knowledge of the issue.
"We believe that one death is too many," Ramokgopa said on Sunday while giving an update.
"In spite of the fact that the causes of death were cited as natural‚ we have instructed that postmortems be conducted and we are waiting for the outcome thereof."
The department confirmed that 111 mentally ill patients had died to date. So far, 91% of patients have been removed and 20 unlicensed NGOs that housed the psychiatric patients have been shut down in line with the recommendations of the health ombud.
Some NGOs remained open because of matters such as families and patients refusing transfer, and some owners taking legal action through the ad hoc tribunal set up to deal with appeals to Makgoba’s report.
A total of R6m was earmarked for the relocations and the project management would report back on expenditure in the next two weeks.
"The first relocations began on March 3 2017.
"We are pleased to say that all patients‚ except where there are disputes or misunderstandings‚ have been relocated," Ramokgopa said.
Patients had yet to be transferred in nine facilities. Legal action would be taken to finalise the transfer of the remaining patients‚ Ramokgopa said.
Ninety-six days have passed since the release of Makgoba’s report. In April, the department requested the health ombud to give it an extension on its 45-day time frame for the transfer of patients.
The department’s disciplinary hearing for senior officials implicated in the poorly managed transfer of patients has been postponed pending the completion of an appeal process, which is under way.
The department’s head, Dr Barney Selebano ‚ and the director of the National Directorate: Mental Health and Substance Abuse ‚ Dr Makgabo Manamela, were suspended.
