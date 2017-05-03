Psychiatric patients remain in hospices despite deadline

The ombud made 18 recommendations, some directed at the department. It includes the transfer of the surviving patients and disciplinary hearings for staff including the head of department. Although the disciplinary procedures have not been concluded, some staff are on precautionary suspensions.

Health ombud spokesman Ricardo Makhanya said its office left the implementation of the recommendations to the national Department of Health.

Health spokesman Joe Maila said the national department would discuss the report with the Gauteng department and take appropriate steps after it had received adequate feedback on the implementation of the ombud’s recommendations.

Lobby group Section27, which has been working with the bereaved relatives of patients who had died, said a number of the families had opted to pursue the alternative dispute-resolution process noted in one of the ombud report recommendations. Attorney Sasha Stevenson said many families wanted to resolve the dispute without having to go to court.

"It gives the parties a lot more freedom to determine procedure and the scope of the process, unlike a court application," Stevenson said, "although people who want to go a different route are entitled to do that."