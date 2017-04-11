UNLICENSED CENTRES
Half of Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients relocated
Gauteng health department says licensing requirements for NGOs taking in patients are under review
Altogether 451 psychiatric patients were moved from unlicensed nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) to places of safety in the 70 days since Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba released his report into the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
The report had set a 45-day deadline to move patients to safety and for recommendations to be implemented by the national Department of Health and the Gauteng health department. But the departments had requested an extension.
Gauteng health department spokesman Khutso Rabothata said that of the 451 patients 248 were transferred to Clinix Selby Park and 167 to the Life Baneng facility.
The department said the illegal NGOs that had taken in patients were being evaluated and the licensing requirements for NGOs were being reviewed and regularised.
On Monday, the department said that some of the facilities from which patients had been moved were now closed and the department would provide further details once all processes had been concluded.
Rabothata said the projected date for the removal of all patients was now the end of April 2017.
The report also recommended disciplinary action against various high-level members of the health department identified by the ombud as having played a role in the recklessness that led to the deaths of at least 94 mentally ill patients.
The department said disciplinary action was under way.
A tribunal was set up in terms of the National Health Act a few days before the ombudsman’s deadline lapsed.
Headed by retired judge president Bernard Ngoepe, retired psychiatrist Brian Robertson and retired paediatrics professor Hoosen Coovadia, the tribunal will process appeals lodged against the ombudsman’s report over the next two months.
These include several appeals lodged with the minister by NGOs and individuals.
The forensic investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) is still under way, although SAPS spokeswoman Mathapelo Peters said that since the ombudsman’s report had been made public it had been difficult for the police to investigate cases as not many people had come forward with information on missing relatives or to open cases.
