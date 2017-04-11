Half of Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients relocated

Altogether 451 psychiatric patients were moved from unlicensed nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) to places of safety in the 70 days since Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba released his report into the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The report had set a 45-day deadline to move patients to safety and for recommendations to be implemented by the national Department of Health and the Gauteng health department. But the departments had requested an extension.

Gauteng health department spokesman Khutso Rabothata said that of the 451 patients 248 were transferred to Clinix Selby Park and 167 to the Life Baneng facility.

The department said the illegal NGOs that had taken in patients were being evaluated and the licensing requirements for NGOs were being reviewed and regularised.

On Monday, the department said that some of the facilities from which patients had been moved were now closed and the department would provide further details once all processes had been concluded.

Rabothata said the projected date for the removal of all patients was now the end of April 2017.