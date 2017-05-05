"The truth has prevailed…. I have no intention to sue him and the rest of them‚ because I think they’re a bunch of fools."

Judge Bill Prinsloo found that Phosa’s version of events was credible‚ and that he had given the report to ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte under honourable circumstances.

The veracity of the spy report itself was also brought into question‚ when the court heard evidence from a former security police operator that the style and format were not in line with the standards of the time.

Prinsloo was scathing in his judgment of the shenanigans of Phosa’s former butler‚ Jan Venter‚ who first said in an affidavit that Phosa and a business associate had "cooked up" the spy report on the veranda of his White River home‚ with the intention of destroying Mabuza.

"I have found that Venter’s evidence‚ on which the plaintiff [Mabuza] relies‚ is of a particularly poor nature and Venter‚ as a self-confessed liar‚ has no credibility. The defendant [Phosa], on the other hand‚ as I have said‚ impressed me as a good and credible witness‚" Prinsloo said.

"I find that the plaintiff has failed to discharge the onus of proving that the defendant created the spy report‚ so that the action falls to be dismissed‚" said Prinsloo.

He ordered Mabuza pay costs.

