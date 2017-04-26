National

Eskom given more time to produce 'appropriate' pay-out proposal for Molefe

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown says R30m pay-out for Brian Molefe cannot be substantiated

26 April 2017 - 16:48 Staff Writer
Brian Molefe and Lynne Brown. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has granted Eskom’s board more time to come up with a new pension pay-out proposal for the parastatal’s former group CEO Brian Molefe. This is after Brown, last week, rejected a R30m "golden handshake" for the former Eskom boss and instructed the electricity provider’s board to report back with an appropriate pay-out proposal within seven days.

She said she found the original proposal "lacking in legal rationale" and that it could not be substantiated as a performance reward. However‚ on Wednesday, she said she had granted the Eskom board more time to resolve the pension pay-out issue "through a mutually beneficial consultation process".

"The board has asked for more time to finalise its internal process and, in the interest of fairness‚ I have acceded to it‚" Brown said. "The chairperson‚ Dr Ben Ngubane, approached me this week and indicated that the process has started. However‚ he requested an extension, which I have granted."

Molefe was at the state-owned entity for 18 months.

TMG Digital

