On April 12‚ the newly appointed minister Mbalula withdrew his application for leave to appeal against the March judgment.

However‚ Ntlemeza went ahead with his application for leave to appeal and his application was dismissed with costs.

During the same hearing in Pretoria‚ the Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom under Law sought an enforcement and execution of the March order‚ despite pending appeals.

The court granted their application.

Mbalula relies on the judgments of the High Court in March and April and insists Ntlemeza should not report for duty.

However‚ Ntlemeza on Friday petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) against the orders of the High Court.

His view is based on the Superior Courts Act‚ which states that if a court grants an execution of its earlier order‚ it should immediately furnish reasons for doing so.

Section 18(4)(ii) of the act also states that the aggrieved party has an automatic right of appeal to the next highest court.

The act states that such an execution order should be suspended‚ pending the outcome of the appeal.

Ntlemeza’s lawyer‚ Comfort Ngidi‚ referred to a judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal in November last year which‚ for the first time‚ dealt with an automatic right of appeal under Section 18(4)(ii).