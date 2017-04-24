Major-General Berning Ntlemeza reported for duty as Hawks head on Monday and was busy with his tasks‚ his lawyer Comfort Ngidi said.

“We filed our appeal papers with the Supreme Court of Appeal last week in terms of Section 18 of the Superior Courts Act. The appeal has an effect of suspending the order of the high court in Pretoria‚ which set aside his appointment as Hawks head‚” Ngidi said.

The Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law had obtained a court order earlier this month‚ enforcing the court order made on March 17 setting aside Ntlemeza’s appointment as head of Hawks.