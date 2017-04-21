Hold off on ‘arbitrary, unconstitutional’ Fica Bill, PPF urges Zuma

Zuma does not have the power to address the elements raised by the PPF and is able only to consider whether the reworked bill satisfies his concern about the constitutionality of the provision relating to warrantless searches. This was the reason he sent the bill back to Parliament late last year.

PPF deputy general secretary Zinhle Cele said the PPF understood "the attempted pressure and rush by the banks and others to have the bill hurriedly signed as an attempt by these banks to legitimise their illegal actions of closing people’s, especially black people’s bank accounts they deem to be politically exposed or influential arbitrarily as we have proof that some professionals’ bank accounts shave been closed as we speak".

Cele said the PPF objected to the bill because it "arrogates the powers and role of the security cluster such as the police, intelligence and the National Prosecuting Authority to the banks, which is contrary and in direct violation to the Constitution".

This view was attacked during public hearings by Parliament’s standing committee on finance, on the grounds that the bill does not require banks to act as enforcement or investigative agencies. They are merely required to report suspicious financial transactions to the Financial Intelligence Centre, which can decide after investigation to refer matters to the investigative authorities.

Cele said the PPF was also opposed to a provision in the bill requiring heightened vigilance of politically exposed and prominent influential persons.

"One becomes a politically exposed person purely by virtue of the strategic position one holds in the public service, like being a director-general, a judge, a deputy director or chief director, majority of which are blacks and Africans," Cele said.