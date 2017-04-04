Reshuffle brings renewed energy, says Zuma

Zuma thanked former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas for their hard work and contribution to a smooth handover to their replacements.

The president fired the two ministers last week and replaced Gordhan with former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba. Sifiso Buthelezi is the new deputy finance minister.

“For over a decade, SA has grappled with the global economic downturn. We must work hard to promote economic trade among African countries and boost economic development,” Zuma said. “We are proud of having added many young ministers — which is an investment in the future. If we don’t enable young MPs to gain experience now we may battle with experience at a later stage in the national executive.”

Zuma praised Gordhan’s work in the Treasury and said that Gigaba would continue on the same path.

“While political leadership has changed‚ government policy has not. Government will remain committed to a measured fiscal policy‚ which stabilises the rise in public debt‚” said Zuma.

He assured the country that there was unity in the Treasury and financial portfolios.

“A stable Treasury and financial portfolio are critical for the economy. The new finance minister and his deputy will prioritise stability in both Treasury and the finance portfolio.”

Zuma highlighted that the country should unite and work together‚ “especially in light of the current socioeconomic challenges we face”. He assured the private sector and international community that they would continue to work with SA’s partners.