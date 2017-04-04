Zuma praises Gordhan, says criticism is demoralising

Zuma was speaking at the official launch of Africa’s first locally designed locomotive at Transnet’s engineering yard.

South Africa’s foreign currency debt was downgraded by Standard and Poor’s rating agency yesterday to junk status‚ effectively making it harder for government to borrow money.

Zuma thanked former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas for their hard work and their contribution to a smooth handover to their replacements.

He fired the two last week and replaced Gordhan with former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba and Sifiso Buthulezi as deputy finance minister.

Their firing and the reshuffle of Zuma’s cabinet has led to public outrage‚ including the ANC top six.

Zuma said: “For over a decade South Africa has grappled with the global economic downturn. We must work hard to promote economic trade among African countries and boost economic development.”

He said he expected the changes to his administration to “add renewed energy into cabinet and the executive as a whole”.

“We are proud of having added many young ministers which is an investment in the future. If we don’t enable young MPs to gain experience now we may battle with experience at a later stage in the national executive.”

Zuma praised Gordhan’s work in treasury and said that Gigaba would continue on the same path.

This after leaders in the ANC and its alliance partners criticised Zuma for axing Gordhan and Mcebisi‚ which they said was based on a dubious intelligence report that accused Gordhan and Mcebisi of plotting with international backers to overthrow the government.

“While political leadership has changed‚ government policy has not. Government will remain committed to a measured fiscal policy‚ which stabilises the rise in public debt‚” said Zuma.

He assured the country that there was unity in the treasury and financial portfolios.

“A stable treasury and financial portfolio are critical for the economy. The new finance minister and his deputy will prioritise stability in both treasury and the finance portfolio.”

Zuma said more important than ever was that the country unite and work together‚ “especially in light of the current socio-economic challenges we face”.

He assured the private sector and international community that they would continue to work with the country’s partners.

“We will reach out to the international community to assure them that South Africa is stable. We assure South Africans government will do everything to promote cohesion.

“We know that there have been public statements on disagreements‚ which have demoralised people. There are serious weaknesses which we will attend to with renewed vigour.”

