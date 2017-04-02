Mthembu accuses media of treating government 'as if you are part of the opposition'

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu would not comment on the Cabinet reshuffle, despite calling the removal of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan as “absolute rubbish” on social media.

Mthembu was addressing media in Johannebsurg on Sunday in his capacity as chairman of the ANC subcommittee on communication on the party’s policy documents.

“Comrades have responded to what’s happening in Cabinet... but again we cannot respond that here. The national leadership of the African National Congress will respond to what is currently before us.”

Mthembu said he was part of the national executive committee and so would not respond to the Cabinet reshuffle from the platform where he was speaking as head of the subcommittee.

He said it was only the president who could explain the reasons for the reshuffle.

Following the late-night Cabinet reshuffle which saw among others Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, Mthembu took to social media to voice his discontent and support for the two.

“I disagree with the removal of Gordhan & Jonas based on a suspect intelligence report. Their commitment to the NDR is unquestionable,” he wrote.

In a second tweet he said: “Pravin & Jonas will never sell their soul and country to foreign forces. That is plain rubbish. Their crime is their incorruptibility.”

Mthembu on Sunday addressed issues in the ANC policy document on Communications and Battles of Ideas, which dealt with the role of the media, its regulation and transformation in the industry, as well the SABC.

The ANC has wanted to deal with how it is being portrayed in the media and believes there should be a Media Appeals Tribunal.

Mthembu on Sunday said the party was not saying media must not reflect what was happening in society.

“We talking about the broad posture of print media in South Africa, that hardly recognises any achievements in most instances that we do make either in the social arena, in the economic arena in any area of our endeavours,” he said.

Mthembu said when the ANC asked the media they said “why praise a fish for swimming”.

“But when that fish is unable to swim well, they go to town as if that fish has never swum [well before]. That is the problem,” he said.

Mthembu said the ANC was not asking media to not be critical of the party.

He accused the media as a collective of dealing with ANC and government “as if you are part of the opposition”.

“That is what we are saying. Prove us wrong … you might do so but that is our view.”