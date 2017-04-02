National

Mthembu accuses media of treating government 'as if you are part of the opposition'

Mthembu won't comment on Cabinet reshuffle, despite calling the removal of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan as 'absolute rubbish' on social media

02 April 2017 - 13:26 PM Genevieve Quintal
Jackson Mthembu. Picture: SOWETAN
Jackson Mthembu. Picture: SOWETAN

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu would not comment on the Cabinet reshuffle, despite calling the removal of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan as “absolute rubbish” on social media.

Mthembu was addressing media in Johannebsurg on Sunday in his capacity as chairman of the ANC subcommittee on communication on the party’s policy documents.

“Comrades have responded to what’s happening in Cabinet... but again we cannot respond that here. The national leadership of the African National Congress will respond to what is currently before us.”

Mthembu said he was part of the national executive committee and so would not respond to the Cabinet reshuffle from the platform where he was speaking as head of the subcommittee.

He said it was only the president who could explain the reasons for the reshuffle.

Following the late-night Cabinet reshuffle which saw among others Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, Mthembu took to social media to voice his discontent and support for the two.

“I disagree with the removal of Gordhan & Jonas based on a suspect intelligence report. Their commitment to the NDR is unquestionable,” he wrote.

In a second tweet he said: “Pravin & Jonas will never sell their soul and country to foreign forces. That is plain rubbish. Their crime is their incorruptibility.”

Mthembu on Sunday addressed issues in the ANC policy document on Communications and Battles of Ideas, which dealt with the role of the media, its regulation and transformation in the industry, as well the SABC.

The ANC has wanted to deal with how it is being portrayed in the media and believes there should be a Media Appeals Tribunal.

Mthembu on Sunday said the party was not saying media must not reflect what was happening in society.

“We talking about the broad posture of print media in South Africa, that hardly recognises any achievements in most instances that we do make either in the social arena, in the economic arena in any area of our endeavours,” he said.

Mthembu said when the ANC asked the media they said “why praise a fish for swimming”.

“But when that fish is unable to swim well, they go to town as if that fish has never swum [well before]. That is the problem,” he said.

Mthembu said the ANC was not asking media to not be critical of the party.

He accused the media as a collective of dealing with ANC and government “as if you are part of the opposition”.

“That is what we are saying. Prove us wrong … you might do so but that is our view.”

Intelligence report used to justify Gordhan’s axing is ‘rubbish’, Mthembu says

The midnight Cabinet reshuffle has drawn the ire of Jackson Mthembu, as well as that of the ANC’s Gwede Mantashe and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa
National
20 days ago

ANC scoring spectacular own goals, Jackson Mthembu says

We are fractured to the core, the chief whip said in an address at the funeral of stalwart Malusi Maxegwana
Politics
27 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Saftu gears up for action
National
2.
Cabinet reshuffle could clear the obstacles to ...
National
3.
SABC ‘likely to withdraw appeal’ against ...
National / Media
4.
University campuses get R7bn injection
National / Education

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.