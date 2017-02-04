Former Springbok scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen has been rushed to hospital and in a critical condition‚ his J9 Foundation confirmed on Facebook on Saturday.

“The family and friends of Joost ask that you all pray for Joost. He was taken to hospital earlier today and is in a critical condition‚” the post read.

It asked that Van der Westhuizen and his family be respected during this difficult time.

“Please keep Joost in your prayers‚” it added.

Van der Westhuizen‚ who has been fighting motor neuron disease since 2011‚ played 89 Tests for the Springboks between 1993 and 2003.

The former Springbok was diagnosed with a form of Motor Neuron Disease in 2011 and recent pictures shared by his estranged wife‚ Amor Vittone‚ showed he has been deteriorating.

Two weeks ago it was revealed that he was now on an oxygen machine. At the time it was reported he was on the machine to survive‚ but Van der Westhuizen downplayed these reports‚ saying he was “doing well under the circumstances“.

He confirmed to magazine that he had been on an oxygen machine for about two months but did not want the news to be public because he didn’t want to “spook” his daughter.

Since being diagnosed‚ the 45-year-old former rugby star has spoken publicly about his illness‚ insisting that he will fight until the end.

Family members have told TshisaLIVE that Joost’s manager and friend are in the ICU ward with him at a Johannesburg hospital.

TMG Digital