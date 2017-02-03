Minister should quit over Sassa, says EFF

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini should resign or be fired for her poor handling of the social grants disbursement issue, opposition parties said on Thursday.

Dlamini’s department made a commitment it would "seamlessly" take over the social grant payment system from Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) as of April 1 2017.

But in an about-turn, the department said on Wednesday the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) would have to apply to the Constitutional Court for an extension of the suspension of the invalidity order of the CPS contract so that CPS could continue paying social grants for another year.

Dlamini skipped key portfolio committee meetings meant to discuss the impending crisis, allegedly opting to attend to ANC Women’s League business. She is president of the league.

On Thursday, the DA said it would call on President Jacob Zuma to remove the responsibility for organising a new payment system from the "negligent" Dlamini and give it to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan instead.