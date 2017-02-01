David Makhura must resign as Gauteng premier, EFF says

"This demonstrates his very incompetence and mediocrity," Ndlozi said.

The release of a report by the newly established office of the health ombud could have political implications for the ANC in Gauteng ahead of the 2019 general elections, as the governing party could lose control of the country’s economic hub.

The ANC lost two of Gauteng’s metros — Johannesburg and Tshwane — to the DA in last year’s local government elections. It was a bruising election for the governing party, whose electoral support dropped eight percentage points.

Makhura announced Mahlangu’s resignation following the release of the ombud’s report on Wednesday. He also announced that former national deputy health minister Gwen Ramokgopa would take her place.

Ndlozi said Mahlangu’s resignation was not enough, and that she must had herself over to police.

DA health spokesperson in Gauteng Jack Bloom said Makhura should accept part of the blame for the disaster as he should have fired Mahlangu earlier.

"It took 141 days for Mahlangu to resign following the first disclosure of deaths in reply to my question in the Gauteng legislature on September 13 last year," Bloom said.

He said he was "not impressed" with the return of Ramokgopa as MEC, describing her as "mediocre". Bloom said she did not have the drive to fix the health department.

"Premier Makhura has failed badly in this matter and needs to keep his promises to ensure that action is taken against all those implicated, including criminal charges."

The ANC in Gauteng welcomed Makhura’s assurance that the ombud’s recommendations would be implemented as soon as possible.

The party also praised Mahlangu for resigning.

"Although the Gauteng MEC relied on the advice of senior officials of the Gauteng department of health to implement the de-institutionalisation policy, we welcome her correct decision to voluntarily step down as the MEC and member of the provincial legislature," provincial secretary Hope Papo said.

"This demonstrates political accountability and sensitivity to the affected families."

The ANC also welcomed Ramokgopa’s appointment.