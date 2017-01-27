However, various roads have been flooded across the city. "There were quite a few fender-bender crashes along the R300‚ N1 and N2, which negatively impacted traffic in to the city this morning as a result of the heavy rainfall experienced during the early hours of this morning" said Cape Town traffic services media liaison Maxine Bezuidenhoudt.

Dam levels have reached a shocking low in the Western Cape, and the city will be implementing level 3B water restrictions.

Dam levels typically fall by two percentage points a week in the height of summer. This means that without urgent savings, the water supply will run out in about 105 days.

"Make no mistake‚ this is a serious situation that we must all work together to address‚ urgently. Saving water is not optional‚" Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille said on Thursday at the council’s first meeting of the year.

As a result of noncompliance with water restrictions‚ the city council had collected an extra R254m from water sales. "But we can’t use this money to buy more water. Because of your abuse‚ we will all suffer."

