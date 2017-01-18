Joburg Theatre probe has revealed illegal workers, says Mashaba

A forensic investigation at the Joburg Theatre has revealed that permits held by some foreign nationals working at the theatre are fraudulent or have expired, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said on Wednesday.

The investigation, conducted by Nexus Forensic Services, was looking into the authenticity of asylum permits and special work permits by employees working in the catering and hospitality section of the theatre, Mashaba said.

"The investigation ... uncovered evidence showing that six asylum permits held by implicated employees were fraudulent while two other permits were said to be have expired by early June 2016.

"A case of fraud has been opened with the South African Police Services [SAPS] and the arrest of those implicated is expected soon," Mashaba said.

All those implicated would face disciplinary action by the city, who owns the theatre.

Mashaba came under fire in December when he called on all illegal immigrants to leave Johannesburg.

Speaking at a media conference about his 100 days in office, the executive mayor reportedly said illegal immigrants got into the country criminally and should be treated as such.

"They are holding our country to ransom and I am going to be the last South African to allow it," Mashaba said at the time.

Mashaba subsequently met Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba to discuss his statements, which caused a furore.

On Wednesday, Mashaba said he had written to Gigaba notifying him about the report into the Joburg Theatre and asked that the department take steps to detect or prevent criminal activity.

"SA aims to be a welcoming, safe and inclusive destination with bountiful opportunities for all," Mashaba said. "For us to realise this goal, the rule of law must be respected by all those within our borders."

Gigaba’s spokesperson, Mayihlome Tshwete, confirmed that Mashaba had written to the minister asking for a follow-up meeting and that the mayor was put in contact with the department’s operational team, which would deal with any information he had.

"If he [Mashaba] has information, he can give it to our operation team and they will investigate that. But we also caution against making [public] statements [about foreign nationals] until we have had time to look into it," he said.

"We don’t want people to become their own personal detectives against foreign nationals."

Mashaba said the forensic report confirmed his belief in the value of conducting a skills audit for employees within the City of Johannesburg to ensure they were "fit for purpose".