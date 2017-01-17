Van Rooyen scolds councils over Eskom debt
Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen admonished errant municipalities for not keeping up to date with their accounts and debts to Eskom as well as other bulk service suppliers.
On Monday, Eskom announced that it would commence with scheduled interruptions to 13 municipalities. Eskom will continue to negotiate payment plans with another 21 councils that owe the utility for electricity.
In a statement released on Monday evening, Van Rooyen said it was problematic for municipalities owing Eskom to continue defaulting on their already huge debts to the strained utility.
"It is important for municipalities across the country to always service their bulk accounts so that they do not prejudice those community members within their space who pay for their services", said Van Rooyen.
He committed to ensuring that municipalities and relevant provincial department developed payment plans to honour their arrears.
The North West province, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga still have a combined 14 municipalities that face power interruptions, with some said to expect interruptions from Monday evening.
Eskom said 21 of the 34 municipalities due to undergo scheduled supply interruptions during January had submitted some form of payment and accompanying payment plans.
"We are immensely encouraged by the kind of response we are witnessing presently and would like to thank all the municipalities that have made an effort to pay their accounts, and committed to their payment agreements," said acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko.
Despite speculation whether Eskom could reasonably recover all the debt it was owed from councils, the power utility insisted that it intended to recover the monies in full.
DA MP Kevin Mileham urged Eskom to convene a joint meeting with the Department of Public Enterprise and the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs to establish what system the power utility used to recover the owing amounts.
"There has been no adequate intervention and there needs to be an urgent joint meeting between co-operative governance and traditional affairs, public enterprise and Eskom to discuss the basis of cutting councils off and the criteria used," said Mileham.
