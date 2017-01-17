Van Rooyen scolds councils over Eskom debt

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen admonished errant municipalities for not keeping up to date with their accounts and debts to Eskom as well as other bulk service suppliers.

On Monday, Eskom announced that it would commence with scheduled interruptions to 13 municipalities. Eskom will continue to negotiate payment plans with another 21 councils that owe the utility for electricity.

In a statement released on Monday evening, Van Rooyen said it was problematic for municipalities owing Eskom to continue defaulting on their already huge debts to the strained utility.

"It is important for municipalities across the country to always service their bulk accounts so that they do not prejudice those community members within their space who pay for their services", said Van Rooyen.