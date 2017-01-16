Power cuts to begin in two Free State councils as Eskom debt remains

ESKOM was due to cut power supplies to two Free State municipalities for two-and-a-half hours on Monday — the first of several planned interruptions to defaulting councils.

According to Eskom the two councils had not made arrangements to settle outstanding debt.

The Dihlabeng and Masilonyana municipalities had until 10am on Monday to reach a settlement with Eskom. The first power interruption was due to take place between 5pm and 7.30pm.

"The … municipalities in the Free State province had agreed to make the relevant cash payment as negotiated with Eskom, a payment plan for the arrears as supported by a council resolution and a written undertaking in the form of a council resolution that current accounts will be honoured going forward.

"They, however, defaulted on this and as a result will experience twice-daily supply interruptions of electricity between 6am and 8am, and 5pm and 7.30pm (Monday to Friday), and 8.30am and 11am, and 3pm and 5.30pm (Saturday and Sunday)," Eskom said.