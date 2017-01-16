National

Power cuts to begin in two Free State councils as Eskom debt remains

16 January 2017 - 15:44 PM Genevieve Quintal
Picture: REUTERS
ESKOM was due to cut power supplies to two Free State municipalities for two-and-a-half hours on Monday — the first of several planned interruptions to defaulting councils.

According to Eskom the two councils had not made arrangements to settle outstanding debt.

The Dihlabeng and Masilonyana municipalities had until 10am on Monday to reach a settlement with Eskom. The first power interruption was due to take place between 5pm and 7.30pm.

"The … municipalities in the Free State province had agreed to make the relevant cash payment as negotiated with Eskom, a payment plan for the arrears as supported by a council resolution and a written undertaking in the form of a council resolution that current accounts will be honoured going forward.

"They, however, defaulted on this and as a result will experience twice-daily supply interruptions of electricity between 6am and 8am, and 5pm and 7.30pm (Monday to Friday), and 8.30am and 11am, and 3pm and 5.30pm (Saturday and Sunday)," Eskom said.

Eskom defaulters not new to debt

Some of the municipalities in arrears were on a 2015 list of the Treasury
Companies
13 hours ago

AfriForum disappointed by ruling on Eskom blackouts

High Court ruling paves the way for the utility to go ahead with its plan to cut power to municipalities that are in arrears
National
11 days ago

With support from the Treasury, the utility has been involved a drive to recoup outstanding payments from municipalities, some of which were described as serial defaulters.

Eskom recently won a court bid to cut bulk electricity supply to municipalities in the Free State that collectively owed it R700m by December.

It also planned to cut off defaulting municipalities in the North West, a move it put on hold after a court case brought by lobby group AfriForum.

On Sunday, Eskom said it had suspended plans to cut the supply of five municipalities after receiving payment from them and agreeing to payment plans.

The municipalities are Nketoana, Nala, Tokologo and Mantsopa in the Free State, and Walter Sisulu municipality in the Eastern Cape.

