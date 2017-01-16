Discord over youth body list

Parliament’s ad hoc committee established to appoint members to the board of the National Youth Development Agency will start interviewing shortlisted candidates this week, amid misgivings from some members that the positions will be shared along party lines.

The committee must choose seven members from the shortlist of 14 candidates. This is the latest attempt at appointing a board after a series of financial and governance challenges.

A case of fraud and money laundering against the agency’s former head, Andile Lungisa, and three others is still pending at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

The four are accused of accepting and sharing among themselves R2.5m paid by the Department of Arts and Culture for a Nelson Mandela Sport and Culture Day concert.

Ad hoc committee co-chair Philemon Mapulane said the extension the committee had requested to do its work was sufficient to ensure public participation in the process.

"We have not been able to get feedback from officials on how many people commented on the process but I am confident that enough space was given to South Africans to make comments," Mapulane said.

However, committee member for the DA, Yusuf Cassim, said the party would probably oppose the final decision.

"The shortlisting of the candidates has been a complete sham. There are 14 candidates shortlisted with no proper thought given to them. The criteria were not properly applied and we were just asked to nominate one person after passing the list around. It becomes about who you know rather than their merits," said Cassim.

He claimed the ANC and IFP were working together to divide the board positions among officials of the two parties’ youth structures. IFP MPs could not be reached for comment.