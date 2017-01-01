The Democratic Alliance (DA) hopes that 2017 will see positive change and leadership in South Africa that contributes to personal and societal advancement.

In his New Year message‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane‚ said he hoped 2017 would bring with it a commitment to working towards building a growing and inclusive economy that guaranteed job creation for the nine-million jobless South Africans and those joining the ranks of jobseekers.

"In this regard‚ we call upon students and Higher Education Institutions to work together in order to ensure a peaceful registration period at the country’s campuses‚" he added.

"The year 2016 was a challenging year for us all making it vital for us all to reflect on it so that we do not repeat the same mistakes while working to find better solutions to our problems as a country. The New Year‚ 2017‚ presents us with an opportunity to start afresh by recommitting to economic advancement‚ the Rule of Law‚ accountability‚ constitutionalism and Ubuntu‚" Maimane stated.

He expressed the hope that 2017 would be a year that saw the continuation of reconciliation and building a country that was united in its diversity‚ adding that the past year had seen too many instances of racial discrimination and negative mobilisation.

"In order to build a better country‚ the people of South Africa deserve the kind of leadership that serve with humility‚ integrity and with a view that says the people come first and the Constitution is the supreme law of the Republic‚" Maimane said.

