John Block's bail extended ahead of fraud appeal

ANC heavyweight and former Northern Cape chairman John Block will have another two months out on bail before his appeal against his fraud and money-laundering conviction and sentencing is heard.

Block and his co-accused, Trifecta director Christo Scholtz, lodged an appeal on Wednesday in the Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley. This court sentenced them to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.

A National Prosecuting Authority Northern Cape spokesman said the matter had been postponed to February 6.