MONEY-LAUNDERING
John Block's bail extended ahead of fraud appeal
The ANC heavyweight and co-accused Trifecta director Christo Scholtz have lodged an appeal against fraud and money-laundering conviction
ANC heavyweight and former Northern Cape chairman John Block will have another two months out on bail before his appeal against his fraud and money-laundering conviction and sentencing is heard.
Block and his co-accused, Trifecta director Christo Scholtz, lodged an appeal on Wednesday in the Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley. This court sentenced them to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.
A National Prosecuting Authority Northern Cape spokesman said the matter had been postponed to February 6.
"Their bail was increased to R150,000.… At the conviction they were granted R100,000 bail. So because of the risk, now because they have already been sentenced, the request was that the bail be increased to R150,000," he said.
Block’s fraud and money laundering involved the lease of buildings for the Northern Cape social development department from the Trifecta Group. Shortly after he was found guilty last October, he resigned as ANC Northern Cape chairman and finance MEC.
In 2010, he was arrested with eight others for alleged tender fraud related to the purchase of water purifiers and oxygen generators for Kimberley Hospital.
An application for a confiscation order of assets belonging to Trifecta‚ Block and Scholtz was granted on Wednesday but is going on appeal.
