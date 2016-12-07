Public hearings on energy mix begin with minister’s pronouncement hanging over them

But, in an opinion article published last week, Joemat-Pettersson said that a scenario other than the base case — the one favoured by Eskom, which would see nuclear coming on stream by 2016 — "is the most likely scenario".

This, she said, was because the growth of renewable energy must be limited due to the constraints of connecting to the grid; and because the government needed to apply a "carbon budget" to the scenario.

This is the scenario favoured by Eskom, which it says justifies the immediate start of the procurement programme for new nuclear power.

Joemat-Pettersson’s comments are significant as the Department of Energy has said the public consultation process is open-ended.

At the hearings on Wednesday, the draft IRP came under fire for using outdated prices for renewable energy, which have fallen significantly; and for limiting the growth of renewable energy sources without justifiable reasons.

The department responded to the criticism saying it had used prices from November 2015, when it began the process to update the IRP.