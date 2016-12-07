Financial Intelligence Centre bill came under close legal scrutiny, says Treasury
The Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Bill was closely scrutinised by the state law advisers, Cabinet ministers, stakeholders and MPs before it was adopted by Parliament, Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat said in Parliament on Wednesday.
In particular the Office of the Chief State Law Adviser had endorsed the constitutionality of the clause on warrantless searches before the bill was submitted to the Cabinet last year.
The bill was referred back to Parliament last week by President Jacob Zuma on the grounds of concern that the constitutionality of the clause on warrantless searches allowed for an unjustifiable invasion of personal privacy.
Momoniat told Parliament’s standing committee on finance that the Treasury had secured legal advice since the referral and was engaging with its legal counsel "on how best to address any Constitution-related issues in respect of warrantless searches".
He said the state legal adviser had produced a specific legal opinion on the warrantless searches clause ahead of the bill’s submission to the Cabinet.
This confirmed that this section of the bill addressed the concerns raised by the Constitutional Court, which ruled that the previous provision on warrantless searches was not circumscribed and therefore was unconstitutional.
The court set a deadline of February 2016 for the act to be amended, so currently the Financial Intelligence Centre was unable to conduct warrantless searches, which Momoniat said were "a critical regulatory tool to ensure compliance".
"The bill served before several joint meetings of Cabinet committees prior to its approval by Cabinet for publication for public comments," Momoniat said.
He also noted that no constitutional objections were raised during the period of public comment.
Momoniat said Treasury had been preparing for the implementation of the bill since its adoption by Parliament in May.
The only objections received were from the Progressive Professionals Forum and the Black Business Council, but neither had submitted legal opinions to substantiate them. Treasury has been engaging with the council.
The bill, he said, was intended to modernise the mechanism for fighting corruption through better sharing of information between relevant authorities; comply with the standards set by the Financial Action Task Force on politically exposed persons and transparency on beneficial ownership; and to move to a risk-based approach to due diligence.
Momoniat told MPs that financial transactions with the rest of the world were made possible and cheaper if SA complied with Financial Action Task Force standards.
The Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Act was a critical component in the fight against corruption as it focused on preventative actions.
SA had to report to the Financial Action Task Force in February next year on the implementation of the amendment bill.
Failure to do so posed the risk of the Financial Action Task Force issuing a public statement saying SA’s continued failure to address its deficiencies made it a noncompliant, risky jurisdiction.
Other consequences of not complying with Financial Action Task Force standards include making it very difficult, if not impossible, to deal with cross-border illicit flows.
"These steps can have major and long-term implications for SA’s trade, investment and economic growth," Momoniat warned.
