IEC to hold by-elections in six provinces

Fourteen ANC wards and a DA one will be up for grabs on Wednesday, when the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) holds by-elections in six provinces.

The wards became available following the deaths and resignations of councillors. The ANC, the EFF and the DA have a presence in most of the wards that will be contested.

A total of 66 candidates representing 16 political parties and two independent candidates will vie for votes in 15 municipal ward by-elections in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Northern Cape and the Western Cape.

Six by-elections will be contested in the Eastern Cape.

The ANC’s Phumzile Makeleni, the EFF’s Zamile Timbani and the United Democratic Movement’s (UDM’s) Phumlani Msengeni are all vying for ward 17 in the Mbhashe Municipality, which was previously held by the ANC. The by-election was triggered by the death of a councillor.

Voter turnout in ward 17 during the 2016 local government elections was 49.67%.

The ANC’s Luyanda Tyhobeka, the DA’s Yonela Nuba and the EFF’s Anele Bonani will contest ward 11 in Raymond Mhlaba Municipality. This, too, was an ANC ward and is without representation after a councillor resigned.

Voter turnout in the 2016 was 58.59%

The race to win ward 7 in the Port St John’s Municipality will be among the ANC’s Fikile Andrew Jama, the Civic Independent’s Mkhulule Moses Sefa and the EFF’s Mthumeni Noxaka. The ward became vacant following a councillor’s death.

Voter turnout in the 2016 was 51.81%

The ANC’s Onesimo Nofemele, the EFF’s Fundile Nicholas Mbali, the National Freedom Party’s (NFP’s) Nobahle Harrient Magqabi and the Socialist Party of SA’s Manene Ashworth Nontshe will all compete for ward 26 in Mbizana Municipality. The ward was held by the ANC, but became vacant after a councillor resigned.

Voter turnout in 2016 was 51.18%

The African Christian Democratic Party’s (ACDP’s) Johanna Marianne Lotter, the ANC’s Ayanda Tyokwana, the DA’s Thobani Sebastian Noqoli, the EFF’s Pepsi Lindile James, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania’s Precious Zamukulunga Aja, the UDM’s Thandeka Frenki and the United Front of the Eastern Cape’s Khayalethu Heavyground Makalima have thrown their hats in the ring to contest ward 4 in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. The ANC previously held the ward, but it became vacant following a councillor’s death.

Voter turnout in the 2016 was 53.17%

The ANC’s Dolly Buti, the DA’s Victor Mbulelo Manyati, the EFF’s Vuyisile Oliphant, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania’s Khanya Mbengashe and the UDM’s Linda Penelope Mpako have their eyes set on winning ward 14 in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. It was also held by the ANC, but became vacant after a councillor resigned.

Voter turnout in 2016 was 62.34%

There are three wards up for grabs in KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC’s Sonengaliphi Selby Maphumulo, the EFF’s Simo Protus Kheswa, Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP’s) Niniza Cleris Dlamini and the NFP’s Thembelani Headman Dlamini will compete for ward 1 in uMuziwabantu Municipality. The ward was held by the ANC, but became available following a councillor’s death.

Voter turnout in the 2016 was 51.48%

The Academic Congress Union’s Nkululeka Freeman Ngobese, the ANC’s Thabisile Precious Njoko, the DA’s Hlangabeza Shadrack Sithebe, the EFF’s Ngitheni Millicent Beharie, IFP’s Siphamandla Mduduzi Njoko, the National Democratic Convention’s Nomusa Virginia Mashaya and the NFP’s Mukelani Sithembiso Sithole will vie for ward 20 in the Alfred Duma Municipality. The ward was held by the ANC, but became vacant after a councillor died.

Voter turnout in the 2016 was 63.77%

The Academic Congress Union’s Philani Ngcobo, the ANC’s Siphosakhe Zithulele Zulu, the EFF’s Nontobeko Simphiwe Pamella Ngubo, IFP’s Nokukhanya Zamahabile Brightness Happyness Sithebe and the NFP’s Hilda Masondo will contest ward 6 in the Newcastle Municipality. The ward was held by the ANC, but became available after a councillor died.

Voter turnout in the 2016 was 61.43%

Two by-elections are scheduled in Limpopo.

Independent candidate Ntsako Samuel Baloyi, the ANC’s Ntsako Lauward Ngobeni and the EFF’s Mkateko Isaac Mdaka are competing for victory in ward 3 in the New Municipality. The ward was also held by the ANC, but became available after a councillor’s death.

Voter turnout in the 2016 was 49.99%

The ANC’s Tlou John Matlou, the EFF’s Jonas Evans Mothapo and the Forum 4 Service Delivery’s Andries Matidi Makhafola will contest ward 10 in the Polokwane Municipality. The ward was held by the ANC. It became vacant when a councillor resigned.

Voter turnout in 2016 was 55.72%

Two by-elections are to take place in Mpumalanga.

The ANC’s Sipho Thulani Mnisi, the EFF’s Vusi Joseph Hleza, the Forum 4 Service Delivery’s Sipho Goodwell Shabangu, IFP’s Harriet Vuyisile Mnisi and the NFP’s Melvis Timothy Mbhokane will compete for ward 7 in the Chief Albert Luthuli Municipality. The ward was held by the ANC. It became available following the death of a councillor.

Voter turnout in the 2016 was 55.94%

Independent candidate Diikgetse Ramaseka Sepenyane, the ANC’s Mhlupheki Meshack Thombeni, the DA’s Simon Mhlaba Skosana, the EFF’s Max Magagula, the NFP’s Petrus William and the Freedom Front Plus’s Walter Austin Lewis are vying for ward 6 in the Victor Khanye Municipality. The ward was held by the ANC. It became vacant when a councillor resigned.

Voter turnout in 2016 was 58.17%

One by-election is scheduled to take place in the Northern Cape.

The ANC’s Rodney Collin Lessing, the DA’s Ebrahim Mohammed Sulliman and the EFF’s Wilhelmina Cynthia Tsokolibane will contest ward 2 in the Kgatelopele Municipality. The ward was held by the DA. It became vacant when a councillor died.

Voter turnout in 2016 was 64.86%

One by-election is scheduled for the Western Cape.

The African Independent Congress’s Nontuthuzelo Eunice Temba, the ANC’s Thembisile Mabhuti Batembu, the African People’s Convention’s Sange Mxaka, the DA’s Wilma Estelle Brady and the EFF’s Gcobani Ntilashe will contest ward 108 in the City of Cape Town. The ward was held by the ANC. It became available when a councillor resigned.

Voter turnout in the 2016 was 55.91%

Voting will take place at voting stations in the relevant wards from 7am to 9pm on Wednesday November 9 2016.

Voting hours for Mbhashe Municipality ward 17 and Port St John’s Municipality ward 7 will be from 7am to 7pm.

