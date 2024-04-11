Asian shares follow Wall Street lower

A man walks past an electronic screen outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan March 21, 2024. File photo: REUTERS
Sydney — Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday as sticky US inflation forced markets to slash bets on how much the Federal Reserve might ease in 2024, sending the dollar flying to a 34-year high against the beleaguered yen.
Europe is set for a subdued open ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, with Eurostoxx 50 futures little changed. The ECB is all but certain to hold rates steady but the focus is on whether officials would back a rate cut in June.
In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3%, paring some earlier losses, while Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.5%.
Chinese shares eked out some gains even as data showed consumer prices in the world’s second-largest economy rose by a muted 0.1% in March from a year ago, versus a 0.7% rise in February.
The blue chips rose 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.6% thanks to resources stocks. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, however, lost 0.4%.
US stock futures were little changed after Wall Street fell about 1% overnight. Treasuries also steadied after yields surged 20 basis points (bps) to their highest levels since November.
Data overnight showed US inflation in March once again came in hotter than expected, destroying the chance of a rate cut in June. Core consumer inflation advanced 0.4%, above forecasts of a 0.3% rise.
Investors, who had been hanging onto the expectation of a June cut, now see September as the most likely timing for the easing cycle to start.
The total easing expected this year fell to just 42bps, lower than the Fed's own projection of 75bps. The chance of Fed not cutting at all in 2024 rose to 13%, from 2.1% a day earlier, according to CME FedWatch.
“While clearly not the data policymakers would be hoping for, for equities things haven’t really changed — the ‘Fed put’ remains well and truly alive,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.
Brown added that should continue to give investors encouragement to move out the risk curve, keeping volatility relatively low, and with dips likely remaining shallow.
Fed minutes out overnight also showed that officials had started to worry that inflation progress might have stalled before the March inflation data, with some raising the possibility that the current policy rate was not restrictive enough.
Bank of Canada kept its interest rate unchanged overnight, and the bank governor said a cut in June was possible if a recent cooling trend in inflation is sustained.
Asian bonds extended the heavy sell-off in treasuries. The 10-year Australian government bond yield jumped 14.5bps to 4.259%, highest since mid-February, while the 10-year Japanese bond yield rose 6 bps to 0.855%, highest since early November.
US treasuries, meanwhile, steadied on Thursday. The benchmark ten-year yield was flat at 4.5416%, having surged 18bps overnight, and the two-year yield held at 4.9588%, after a rise of 22bps the previous session.
In currencies, the dollar was buoyant at a five-month high against its major peers at 105.14, having surged 1.1% overnight, the biggest daily jump in more than a year.
The greenback also hit a 34-year high of ¥153.24 overnight, before easing 0.2% on Thursday to ¥152.90 as the risk of government intervention looms large now that the Japanese currency has weakened past the ¥152 level.
Japan’s top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, warned on Thursday that authorities would not rule out any steps to respond to disorderly exchange-rate moves.
In commodities, metal prices were resilient in the face of a strong dollar while oil held gains after advancing more than 1% after an Israeli strike that killed three sons of a Hamas leader, fuelling worries that ceasefire talks might stall.
Brent rose 0.15% to $90.62 a barrel, and US crude was 0.1% higher at $86.33 a barrel.
Gold prices gained 0.3% to $2,338.79/oz, charging towards record highs, after losing 0.8% overnight.
Asian shares follow Wall Street lower
Equities slip as sticky US inflation forces markets to slash bets on how much the Fed may cut rates in 2024
Sydney — Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday as sticky US inflation forced markets to slash bets on how much the Federal Reserve might ease in 2024, sending the dollar flying to a 34-year high against the beleaguered yen.
Europe is set for a subdued open ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, with Eurostoxx 50 futures little changed. The ECB is all but certain to hold rates steady but the focus is on whether officials would back a rate cut in June.
In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3%, paring some earlier losses, while Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.5%.
Chinese shares eked out some gains even as data showed consumer prices in the world’s second-largest economy rose by a muted 0.1% in March from a year ago, versus a 0.7% rise in February.
The blue chips rose 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.6% thanks to resources stocks. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, however, lost 0.4%.
US stock futures were little changed after Wall Street fell about 1% overnight. Treasuries also steadied after yields surged 20 basis points (bps) to their highest levels since November.
Data overnight showed US inflation in March once again came in hotter than expected, destroying the chance of a rate cut in June. Core consumer inflation advanced 0.4%, above forecasts of a 0.3% rise.
Investors, who had been hanging onto the expectation of a June cut, now see September as the most likely timing for the easing cycle to start.
The total easing expected this year fell to just 42bps, lower than the Fed's own projection of 75bps. The chance of Fed not cutting at all in 2024 rose to 13%, from 2.1% a day earlier, according to CME FedWatch.
“While clearly not the data policymakers would be hoping for, for equities things haven’t really changed — the ‘Fed put’ remains well and truly alive,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.
Brown added that should continue to give investors encouragement to move out the risk curve, keeping volatility relatively low, and with dips likely remaining shallow.
Fed minutes out overnight also showed that officials had started to worry that inflation progress might have stalled before the March inflation data, with some raising the possibility that the current policy rate was not restrictive enough.
Bank of Canada kept its interest rate unchanged overnight, and the bank governor said a cut in June was possible if a recent cooling trend in inflation is sustained.
Asian bonds extended the heavy sell-off in treasuries. The 10-year Australian government bond yield jumped 14.5bps to 4.259%, highest since mid-February, while the 10-year Japanese bond yield rose 6 bps to 0.855%, highest since early November.
US treasuries, meanwhile, steadied on Thursday. The benchmark ten-year yield was flat at 4.5416%, having surged 18bps overnight, and the two-year yield held at 4.9588%, after a rise of 22bps the previous session.
In currencies, the dollar was buoyant at a five-month high against its major peers at 105.14, having surged 1.1% overnight, the biggest daily jump in more than a year.
The greenback also hit a 34-year high of ¥153.24 overnight, before easing 0.2% on Thursday to ¥152.90 as the risk of government intervention looms large now that the Japanese currency has weakened past the ¥152 level.
Japan’s top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, warned on Thursday that authorities would not rule out any steps to respond to disorderly exchange-rate moves.
In commodities, metal prices were resilient in the face of a strong dollar while oil held gains after advancing more than 1% after an Israeli strike that killed three sons of a Hamas leader, fuelling worries that ceasefire talks might stall.
Brent rose 0.15% to $90.62 a barrel, and US crude was 0.1% higher at $86.33 a barrel.
Gold prices gained 0.3% to $2,338.79/oz, charging towards record highs, after losing 0.8% overnight.
Reuters
Oil rises further amid escalating Middle East tension
Gold firmer amid safe-haven demand
Fed minutes show rate cuts pencilled in despite inflation concerns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Oil rises further amid escalating Middle East tension
Gold firmer amid safe-haven demand
WATCH: Market Report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.