Schroder property values decline 1% in March quarter
Rental income has remained stable, the company says
11 April 2024 - 08:33
Schroder European real-estate investment trust, a company that invests in European growth cities and regions, says outward yield movement, particularly for offices and select retail, was responsible for a 1% decline in its property portfolio in the last quarter.
The group’s direct property portfolio was independently valued at €208.1m as at the end of March, reflecting a marginal like-for-like decrease over the quarter of 1.0%, it said in a statement on Thursday...
