Markets

CRYPTO CHAT

WATCH: Behind bitcoin’s record run

Business Day TV speaks to Luno's business development manager, Tarris Arnold

29 February 2024 - 20:29
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Bitcoin traded at a record high this week, beating an high last seen in November 2021. Experts attribute this to the positive sentiment that followed the launch of bitcoin spot ETFs in the US, among other influences. Business Day TV spoke to business development manager at Luno, Tarris Arnold, for more insight on the trends playing out in the crypto space.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker, with focus on Fed’s ...
Markets
2.
JSE attempts a rebound ahead of the PCE inflation ...
Markets
3.
Oil loses more ground after surprise increase in ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
Bitcoin breaks through $60,000 as rally gathers ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.