Bitcoin traded at a record high this week, beating an high last seen in November 2021. Experts attribute this to the positive sentiment that followed the launch of bitcoin spot ETFs in the US, among other influences. Business Day TV spoke to business development manager at Luno, Tarris Arnold, for more insight on the trends playing out in the crypto space.
CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: Behind bitcoin’s record run
Business Day TV speaks to Luno's business development manager, Tarris Arnold
Bitcoin traded at a record high this week, beating an high last seen in November 2021. Experts attribute this to the positive sentiment that followed the launch of bitcoin spot ETFs in the US, among other influences. Business Day TV spoke to business development manager at Luno, Tarris Arnold, for more insight on the trends playing out in the crypto space.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.