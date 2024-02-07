Markets

JSE sags slightly as investors reprice rate cuts

Jerome Powell’s comments in an interview have led traders to believe that there may be fewer cuts in 2024 than hoped

07 February 2024 - 11:09
by Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was lightly weaker on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers, as markets considered the possibility of delayed interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, investors continued watching the US corporate season, with Tuesday marking the halfway point of the fourth-quarter earnings period...

