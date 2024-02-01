Markets

JSE aims to return R4.5bn of unclaimed dividends to rightful owners

Africa’s largest bourse is reuniting individuals with lost entitlements

01 February 2024 - 17:07
by Andries Mahlangu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The JSE is to looking to launch a countrywide initiative that would help return R4.5bn worth of unclaimed dividends to rightful shareholders.

The Africa’s largest stock exchange operator said on Thursday it would deploy its tracing services to identify and reunite individuals with unclaimed or “lost” entitlements stemming from limited or outdated information about the owners or holders of shares.

“As the JSE, we firmly believe that returning R4.5bn worth of unclaimed dividends to SA owners of shares will make a profound economic impact on their lives,” said Vuyo Lee, the JSE’s director of marketing and corporate affairs.

“We are excited that companies with large shareholder bases are joining forces with this JSE initiative.”

About R88.56bn worth of unclaimed assets was sitting across the financial sector, with R4.5bn worth of unclaimed benefits in the form of unclaimed dividends, according to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, the body that regulates the conduct of the financial institutions.

The initiative will begin with a shareholder education drive to inform the public on how dividends work, the ways unclaimed dividends could arise and how individuals can verify whether unclaimed shares and dividends are due to them from listed companies that are participating in the initiative, and how to update their shareholder information.

The JSE Investor Services (JIS), a subsidiary of the JSE, will be the implementation agent for the processing and paying of dividends to legitimate claimants, as well as updating the share registers of companies.

The JIS has over the past five years identified and paid R408m due to thousands of investors, including a significant portion of BEE shareholders, with some claims dating back more than 15 years, according to Lee.

The division has scalable contact centre capabilities ring-fenced for the initiative, and will use data privacy and access protocols, as well digital capabilities for shareholder validity verification, the exchange operator said.

These include a direct link to the home affairs department for Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica) purposes and will introduce online claims processing through ShareHub, its digital shareholder communication portal.

“The roll out of the unclaimed dividends initiative requires the involvement and support of the broader business community and financial markets to ensure its success,” Lee said.

“To date, the JSE has engaged with several of the larger issuers who have indicated their commitment to participate in the initiative and will contribute to its nationwide implementation.”

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Can the JSE be saved?

The JSE has had a torrid time of things, dropping from about 800 listings in the late 1990s to just 314 today. And some believe that number could ...
Features
1 year ago

JSE Ltd is still a solid bet

Delistings drama aside, the JSE remains a slick outfit — and a decent value proposition for investors, given its solid business model, low-risk new ...
Features
1 year ago

JSE publishes its climate and sustainability disclosure guidance

Organisations will still have the freedom to either “draw fully or in part” from the JSE's disclosure guidance to augment their existing frameworks
Companies
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA assets to outperform offshore assets, Bank of ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE eases as Fed decision looms
Markets
3.
Gold rises amid hope for Fed big rate cuts in 2024
Markets
4.
JSE slips as investors mull over US Fed’s hawkish ...
Markets
5.
Oil inches higher on signs that Fed will cut rates
Markets

Related Articles

JSE enables secondary and fast-track listings from Hong Kong

Companies / Financial Services

JSE debuts its carbon trading market

Companies / Financial Services

JSE finances still on sound footing

Special Reports

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.