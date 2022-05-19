Features / Cover Story JSE Ltd is still a solid bet Delistings drama aside, the JSE Ltd remains a slick outfit — and a decent value proposition for investors, given its sturdy business model, low-risk new growth initiatives and rich payouts B L Premium

The universe of stocks on the local bourse may be dwindling at a worrying rate, but the JSE Ltd is a well-run business that is providing rich yields for shareholders.

Older readers might remember the time, before the JSE was listed, when adventurous investment group PSG was determined to build a significant strategic stake. However, PSG was unable to overturn the ownership limitations on individual shareholdings (these remain in place still) and eventually walked away...