MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker ahead of US Fed’s preferred inflation gauge
Gold hits a more than six-month high
27 November 2023 - 18:51
The JSE was weaker on Monday in line with global peers as investors brace for the US Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure this week.
The core personal-consumption expenditures (PCE) index for October, which the Fed uses as a key measure of inflation, will be released on Thursday...
