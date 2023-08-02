The surprise move was motivated in part by 'deterioration in governance that has knocked confidence'
Policymakers resistance will not stop the transition, it will simply make it economically damaging
Ruth Ntlokotse accused leadership of corruption and wants the high court to declare her expulsion from the union unlawful
African Transformation Movement alleges matter was not investigated with open and enquiring mind
Earnings supported by continued focus on new business and growth in net finance income
Some sectors performed better than others and exports in particular continued their extreme acrobatics
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Eshmael Mpabanga, senior manager within the financial services practice at Accenture Africa
The social media app’s ban follows a crackdown on violent protests led by main opposition party and detention of its leader
Hostile crowd and determined Pumas will put SA players under pressure
Based on XFC concept, the high-riding car will be revealed at this month’s Indonesian motor show
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
