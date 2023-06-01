Markets

WATCH: Behind the slowdown in private equity activity

Business Day TV speaks to the head of global private equity portfolios at Schroders Capital, Benjamin Alt

01 June 2023 - 21:09
Picture: 123RF/nicedream
Picture: 123RF/nicedream

Private equity activity has slowed down this year due to elevated interest rates which caused a decline in deals and a pullback in funding. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with the head of global private equity portfolios at Schroders Capital, Benjamin Alt.

