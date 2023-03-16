Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth

16 March 2023 - 14:06 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE plunges as banking sell-off ...
Markets
2.
JSE lifts as markets attempt a rebound
Markets
3.
Gold retreats from five-week high as investors ...
Markets
4.
Oil rebounds from 15-month lows as Credit Suisse ...
Markets
5.
Credit Suisse fears rock Asian stocks; gold and ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.