JSE slips as investors focus on SVB failure

Some market participants are betting the sudden financial shock could cause the US Fed to pause interest-rate hikes

14 March 2023 - 11:00 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, with its global stocks mixed as investors assessed the implications of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse.

Stock markets remained under pressure despite the US treasury and Federal Reserve stepping in to provide emergency funding to the banking sector, in the face of a potential banking crisis...

