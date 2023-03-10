Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities

10 March 2023 - 16:22 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses ahead of US jobs ...
Markets
2.
Oil on track for worst weekly fall since February
Markets
3.
Asian stocks slide on US bank concerns
Markets
4.
JSE tracks weaker global markets ahead of key US ...
Markets
5.
Rand flirts with R19/$ on barrage of bad news
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.