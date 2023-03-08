Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE pares some losses, but risks remain

Strong US private payrolls report is seen as increasing the likelihood of the Fed raising rates by a further 50 basis points

08 March 2023 - 19:52 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE pared some the session’s losses on Wednesday as markets globally attempted a rebound from Tuesday’s broad-based sell-off that was sparked by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s suggestion that interest rates may need to go higher for longer.

A stronger-than-expected February ADP private payrolls report on Wednesday affirmed that the US economy is standing strong despite the Fed’s hiking campaign, adding to investor concern that a bigger rate increase may be ahead, Bloomberg reported. The report precedes national nonfarm jobs data, due on Friday...

