The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
Gender equality would introduce new voices that would foster radical innovation and drive market growth in Africa
Department suspends Karpowership’s application to moor one of its power ships in the port of Saldanha
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Implats and Northam Platinum designs 'affecting growth plans and staff morale'
Lodges, game reserves and other tourist attractions said to be too costly for locals
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Russians are booking game viewing and hunting safaris in Zimbabwe as sanctions limit their travel options
SA batters still dominate at the Wanderers but pitch surface is a worry
Dealer association says it is unable to enforce transformation processes as member businesses have own objectives
The JSE pared some the session’s losses on Wednesday as markets globally attempted a rebound from Tuesday’s broad-based sell-off that was sparked by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s suggestion that interest rates may need to go higher for longer.
A stronger-than-expected February ADP private payrolls report on Wednesday affirmed that the US economy is standing strong despite the Fed’s hiking campaign, adding to investor concern that a bigger rate increase may be ahead, Bloomberg reported. The report precedes national nonfarm jobs data, due on Friday...
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares some losses, but risks remain
Strong US private payrolls report is seen as increasing the likelihood of the Fed raising rates by a further 50 basis points
