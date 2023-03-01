Markets

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT: GirlCode’s push for digital skills growth

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zandile Mkwanazi, co-founder and CEO of GirlCode

01 March 2023 - 17:13 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/ANTONIO GUILLEM
Picture: 123RF/ANTONIO GUILLEM

Digital skills, literacy and economic development through technology is the focus in this edition. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zandile Mkwanazi, co-founder and CEO of GirlCode.

GirlCode is a social enterprise that works to equip women with digital and tech skills such as computer coding. The organisation has a goal of empowering 10-million women and girls with tech skills by 2030.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

So far, more than 70,000 women have been educated by the organisation, Mkwanazi says. 

She explains how they approach social enterprise, creating sustainable revenue streams, while working with corporate partners such as cloud computing giant Amazon Web Services and Standard Bank. 

Topics of discussion include: GirlCode’s business model; the organisation’s approach to social enterprise; work with corporate partners; and thoughts around the growing prominence of artificial intelligence. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

WATCH | How to strengthen SA's digital economy

SPONSORED | During this Business Day Focus 4.0 hybrid conference, industry experts analysed what it would take to meet the digital agenda
Economy
3 weeks ago

The top 10 marketing skills employers are looking for in 2023

LinkedIn says social media strategists are highly sought after
News & Insights
1 week ago

GEORGE ASAMANI: The digital literacy imperative

Bridging the digital divide requires skills development, not merely access to the internet or basic computer literacy
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rosy factory figures in China propel oil higher
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: China data gives the rand and JSE a ...
Markets
3.
JSE and rand firm to weekly best due to strong ...
Markets
4.
JSE weaker as markets assess outlook for US ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.