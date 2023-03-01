PODCAST | BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT: GirlCode’s push for digital skills growth

Dollar strength and investor worries over rate hikes lead to 0.2% drop in spot gold prices
Digital skills, literacy and economic development through technology is the focus in this edition.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zandile Mkwanazi, co-founder and CEO of GirlCode.
GirlCode is a social enterprise that works to equip women with digital and tech skills such as computer coding. The organisation has a goal of empowering 10-million women and girls with tech skills by 2030.
So far, more than 70,000 women have been educated by the organisation, Mkwanazi says.
She explains how they approach social enterprise, creating sustainable revenue streams, while working with corporate partners such as cloud computing giant Amazon Web Services and Standard Bank.
Topics of discussion include: GirlCode’s business model; the organisation’s approach to social enterprise; work with corporate partners; and thoughts around the growing prominence of artificial intelligence.
