How to strengthen SA's digital economy

Rapid digital transformation is reshaping the SA economy - changing the way we learn, work, trade and access information.
The economy is expected to grow faster, offer innovative products and services, and create job opportunities.
The upcoming Business Day Focus 4.0 conference will discuss how SA's digital economy can be strengthened.
Leading industry experts will analyse innovative technologies, a data-driven approach, and the skills required to meet the demands of an expanding digital agenda to improve customer experience, digital business models and industry ecosystems.
Register your virtual or in-person seat for this half day conference brought to you by Johannesburg Business School (JBS), and in partnership with Takealot Group, SAS Institute, Datacentrix, Sybrin SA, PNet and Vulatel.
Speakers will include:
Event details:
