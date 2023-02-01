Economy

How to strengthen SA's digital economy

Register for the Business Day Focus 4.0 hybrid conference where industry experts will analyse what it takes to meet the digital agenda

06 February 2023 - 08:00
Picture: UNSPLASH

Rapid digital transformation is reshaping the SA economy -  changing the way we learn, work, trade and access information.

The economy is expected to grow faster, offer innovative products and services, and create job opportunities.

The upcoming Business Day Focus 4.0 conference will discuss how SA's digital economy can be strengthened. 

Leading industry experts will analyse innovative technologies, a data-driven approach, and the skills required to meet the demands of an expanding digital agenda to improve customer experience, digital business models and industry ecosystems.

Register your virtual or in-person seat for this half day conference brought to you by Johannesburg Business School (JBS), and in partnership with Takealot Group, SAS Institute, Datacentrix, Sybrin SA, PNet and Vulatel.

Speakers will include:

  • Machaka Mosehana - director, JBS Centre for Entrepreneurship
  • Itumeleng Nomlomo - senior business solutions manager, SAS Institute
  • Karabo Moloko - CEO, Sybrin SA
  • Mamongae Mahlare - Group CEO, Takealot Group
  • Ahmed Mahomed - CEO, Datacentrix
  • Louisa van Beek - co-founder and CEO, Vulatel
  • Paul Byrne - head of data insights, Pnet

Event details:

  • Date: February 16 2023
  • Time: 8.30am – 12pm 
  • Venue: The Empire Conference & Events Venue, Parktown, Johannesburg 

Click here to register for this free event. 

