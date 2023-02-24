Markets

JSE slips as investors worry ahead of US personal consumption data

The Fed has been a focal point for investors this week since the release of its latest meeting’s minutes

24 February 2023 - 11:05 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Friday morning while global markets were mixed, as investors remained concerned about the path of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes.

The Fed has been a focal point for investors this week since the release of its latest meeting’s minutes. Policymakers indicated that inflation “remained well above” the central bank’s 2% target, even as data has shown “a welcome reduction in the monthly pace of price increases”...

