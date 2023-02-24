The Fed has been a focal point for investors this week since the release of its latest meeting’s minutes
Despite the government’s failures, SA’s democracy is functioning as intended
CFO Calib Cassim to take up post with immediate effect after early exit of André de Ruyter
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
The owner of RocoMamas, the Hussar Grill and John Dory’s also saw strong growth in high-traffic national locations
The comparatively less hawkish stance of the Reserve Bank, with a slower and lower interest-rate-hike cycle compared to that of the US, has added to rand weakness
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
OpenAI’s conversational bot has captivated users since its rollout months ago, prompting US and Chinese firms to unveil similar projects and inflaming AI-linked stocks
Car racing has always been ultra-noisy, until Formula E, a force for good
A murder probe that stumbles on abuse of power, a digital era divorce dramedy, comedian Eugene Levy on the road and a spy series with a romantic twist
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning while global markets were mixed, as investors remained concerned about the path of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes.
The Fed has been a focal point for investors this week since the release of its latest meeting’s minutes. Policymakers indicated that inflation “remained well above” the central bank’s 2% target, even as data has shown “a welcome reduction in the monthly pace of price increases”...
JSE slips as investors worry ahead of US personal consumption data
