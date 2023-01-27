MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer on improved global sentiment

Optimism about China has coincided with apparent signs of subsiding global inflation, though it’s still a long way from levels targeted by central banks
If students don’t acquire skills at school it is a waste of everyone’s time and money to keep them there, and useless to pretend the resulting ‘qualifications’ mean anything
The provincial chair of the Muslim minority party trounced fellow councillors ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni and DA councillor and former mayor Mpho Phalatse
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Ghana has been been locked out of international capital markets since borrowing costs surged in 2022 on investor concern about the state its public finances
He says he will not attend his son’s semifinal after prime minister reiterates Australian support for Ukraine
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
The JSE ended higher on Friday as global sentiment improved, rounding off another successful week during which the all share index hit a series of record levels.
The all-share index gained 0.35% to 80,791 points on Friday, stretching theyear-to-date gains to just shy of 11%. The top 40 index rose 0.38%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer on improved global sentiment
Optimism about China has coincided with apparent signs of subsiding global inflation, though it’s still a long way from levels targeted by central banks
The JSE ended higher on Friday as global sentiment improved, rounding off another successful week during which the all share index hit a series of record levels.
The all-share index gained 0.35% to 80,791 points on Friday, stretching theyear-to-date gains to just shy of 11%. The top 40 index rose 0.38%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.