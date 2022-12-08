Oil rebounds from 2022 lows on hopes of revived demand from China

Signs of delays experienced by tankers carrying price-capped Russian crude adds further support
Powerful forces are trying to hoodwink SA into an expensive mistake
SA Canegrowers has pleaded with finance minister Enoch Godongwana to help save the sugar industry and 1-million livelihoods
Former president Jacob Zuma is urging ANC branches not to allow Ramaphosa to address the party conference
Chris Giannacopoulos, with the support of rights group AfriForum, has filed a criminal complaint at a Pretoria police station
The extent of the recovery remains constrained due to continuing load-shedding and moderating external demand
Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
Buddhist monks have been mostly absent from resistance to 2021’s coup, as the military cultivated patronage through a shared ultranationalist, Islamophobic vision
Matter is being taken to Fifa after club says he never signed for them
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
London — Oil rebounded on Thursday after four sessions of decline, boosted by hopes that easing anti-Covid measures in China will revive demand and by signs that some tankers carrying Russian oil have been delayed after a G7 price cap came into effect.
China on Wednesday announced the most sweeping changes to its resolute zero-Covid regime since the outbreak of the pandemic, while at least 20 oil tankers faced delays in crossing to the Mediterranean from Russia’s ports in the Black Sea.
Brent crude rose 29c, or 0.4%, to $77.46 a barrel by 9.05 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 73c, or 1%, to $72.74.
“Today, we do see some green price action,” said Naeem Aslam, an analyst at Avatrade. “Prices are oversold due to the intense sell-off for the past few days. However, the price action still doesn’t show a strong bullish bias.”
Brent and WTI fell to 2022 lows on Wednesday, unwinding all the gains made after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated the worst global energy supply crisis in decades and sent oil close to its all-time high of $147.
Western officials were in talks with Turkish counterparts to resolve the tanker queues, a British Treasury official said on Wednesday, after the G7 and EU rolled out new the restrictions on December 5 aimed at Russian oil exports.
The queues suggest that “available supply from the Black Sea is already affected by the punitive measure,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
“In a healthy economic climate, such a development would be the equivalent of firing the starting gun in the race back to $100.”
Concerns of economic slowdown, weakening fuel demand and the prospect of more interest rate hikes in the US weighed on sentiment. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points next week.
While US crude inventories fell last week, petroleum and distillate inventories surged, adding to concern about easing demand.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil rebounds from 2022 lows on hopes of revived demand from China
Signs of delays experienced by tankers carrying price-capped Russian crude adds further support
London — Oil rebounded on Thursday after four sessions of decline, boosted by hopes that easing anti-Covid measures in China will revive demand and by signs that some tankers carrying Russian oil have been delayed after a G7 price cap came into effect.
China on Wednesday announced the most sweeping changes to its resolute zero-Covid regime since the outbreak of the pandemic, while at least 20 oil tankers faced delays in crossing to the Mediterranean from Russia’s ports in the Black Sea.
Brent crude rose 29c, or 0.4%, to $77.46 a barrel by 9.05 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 73c, or 1%, to $72.74.
“Today, we do see some green price action,” said Naeem Aslam, an analyst at Avatrade. “Prices are oversold due to the intense sell-off for the past few days. However, the price action still doesn’t show a strong bullish bias.”
Brent and WTI fell to 2022 lows on Wednesday, unwinding all the gains made after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated the worst global energy supply crisis in decades and sent oil close to its all-time high of $147.
Western officials were in talks with Turkish counterparts to resolve the tanker queues, a British Treasury official said on Wednesday, after the G7 and EU rolled out new the restrictions on December 5 aimed at Russian oil exports.
The queues suggest that “available supply from the Black Sea is already affected by the punitive measure,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
“In a healthy economic climate, such a development would be the equivalent of firing the starting gun in the race back to $100.”
Concerns of economic slowdown, weakening fuel demand and the prospect of more interest rate hikes in the US weighed on sentiment. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points next week.
While US crude inventories fell last week, petroleum and distillate inventories surged, adding to concern about easing demand.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.