JSE faces green screens and a surging Tencent

China’s ‘zero-Covid-19’ policies have weighed heavily on its economy, with services activity at six-month lows in November
Ramaphosa has reached his Rubicon. Will he cross it?
The construction launch outside Carnarvon marks the next phase of developing a complex instrument aimed at revealing events since the cosmic dawn, when the first stars and galaxies were formed.
The president faces his enemies at an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday
Data shows a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the start of the pandemic
The turnaround of SA's private-sector health was largely due to a renewed increase in new business volumes
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The yuan firmed to its strongest level against the dollar since mid-September amid a broad market rally as investors hope the unwinding of pandemic curbs will brighten the outlook for global growth.
His progeny, Trip Of Fortune, beat odds-on favourite Kommetdieding at Kenilworth
In the run-up to this weekend’s auction, the classic cars on offer were viewed online by more than 3.3-million people in 93 countries.
The JSE is facing green screens at the start of the week and looks set to be lifted by the surge in the share price of Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, despite the uncertainty over President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 3.46% on Monday morning, the Shanghai composite in mainland China 1.56%, while the Nikkei in Japan was flat. Year to date, the Hang Seng has lost 16.99%, the Shanghai composite 11.75% and the Nikkei 5.15%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE faces green screens and a surging Tencent
Investors in Asia are upbeat about the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in mainland China, with the reopening of the economy expected to boost the global economy
The JSE is facing green screens at the start of the week and looks set to be lifted by the surge in the share price of Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, despite the uncertainty over President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 3.46% on Monday morning, the Shanghai composite in mainland China 1.56%, while the Nikkei in Japan was flat. Year to date, the Hang Seng has lost 16.99%, the Shanghai composite 11.75% and the Nikkei 5.15%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.