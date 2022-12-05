Markets

JSE faces green screens and a surging Tencent

Investors in Asia are upbeat about the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in mainland China, with the reopening of the economy expected to boost the global economy

BL Premium
05 December 2022 - 07:19 Nico Gous

The JSE is facing green screens at the start of the week and looks set to be lifted by the surge in the share price of Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, despite the uncertainty over President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 3.46% on Monday morning, the Shanghai composite in mainland China 1.56%, while the Nikkei in Japan was flat. Year to date, the Hang Seng has lost 16.99%, the Shanghai composite 11.75% and the Nikkei 5.15%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.