Markets

Gold on track for weekly gain as dollar loses ground

Gold prices rise about 2.4% so far in the week after the Federal Reserve signals smaller hikes

02 December 2022 - 07:51 Ashitha Shivaprasad
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Benguluru — Gold prices eased on Friday ahead of a key US jobs report, but were set for their best week in three as the dollar weakened on prospects of slower US Federal Reserve rate hikes and signs of cooling inflation.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,796.71/oz, up to 2.47am GMT, after hitting its highest since August 10 at $1,804.46/oz earlier in the session. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,810.70.

Gold prices have risen about 2.4% so far in the week in what would be their second straight weekly gain.

The dollar index held firm on the day but was headed for a weekly loss of about 1%, weighed down by expectation that the peak in US interest rates was on the horizon.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced gold less expensive for overseas buyers.

After Fed chair Jerome Powell’s comment on Wednesday, the dollar corrected heavily and this supported gold’s appeal, said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi, India.

“The $1,805 level may act as an immediate resistance for gold, a break above which may trigger fresh rallies,” he said.

Earlier this week, Powell had said it was time to slow interest rate hikes. Rising rates have kept a hold on gold’s traditional status as an inflation hedge this year, as they translate into higher opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.

Investors now await the US labour department’s non-farm payrolls data due at 1.30am GMT for clues about how rate hikes have affected the labour market.

“Job data would be critical for gold as it will hint to possible actions from the US central bank. A better-than-expected data may lift the dollar and likely weigh on gold prices and vice versa,” Hareesh said.

Spot silver slipped 0.7% to $22.61/oz, platinum held steady at $1,041.38 and palladium lost 1% to $1,922.13.

Reuters

Gold moves up as dollar dips

Investor focus remains on Federal Reserve policy cues
Markets
3 days ago

Listed mining shares set for best performance in months

Rally in mining shares has bolstered JSE all share index
Companies
4 days ago

Ghana mining firms ordered to sell 20% of gold stocks to central bank

The move is part of measures to operationalise a government plan to use gold to buy oil products announced on Thursday by the president
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rand takes a tumble with Ramaphosa on the brink
Markets
2.
Rand faces a tough day as Ramaphosa’s future ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand plunges as Ramaphosa hangs on ...
Markets
4.
Rand is muted as investors assess Cyril ...
Markets
5.
More dovish Fed lifts mood on global markets
Markets

Related Articles

JPMorgan to join HSBC in storing $52bn in gold bars

Companies / Financial Services

Gold at two-week high as Fed promises smaller rate hikes

Markets

Asian stocks boosted by Fed’s dovish rate-hike stance

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.