Brent loses more than $1 a barrel as traders worry that rising number of infections in China will reduce fuel consumption
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
Signs of hope after grisliest initial public offering in Indian history resulted in company’s share price plunging
Consumer credit health has deteriorated further, according to the TransUnion SA consumer index
Latest unrest comes as authorities are dealing with the fallout from a Kurdish woman’s death in detention two months ago
Former world No 1 will be allowed to take part after being barred until 2025 for refusing Covid vaccination
The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors assessed signs of easing tension between China and the US and the US Federal Reserve’s rate path outlook.
Fed vice-chair Lael Brainard said on Monday that the central bank should soon moderate the size of its interest-rate increases, signalling she favours slowing to a half-point hike as early as December. Her comments come after Fed governor Christopher Waller said the bank still had a long way to go before it would stop raising interest rates, despite last week’s cooling inflation report...
JSE muted as investors digest Fed’s more dovish outlook
Local bourse is hardly changed on Tuesday amid signs of easing tension between China and the US
