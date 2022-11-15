×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE muted as investors digest Fed’s more dovish outlook

Local bourse is hardly changed on Tuesday amid signs of easing tension between China and the US

BL Premium
15 November 2022 - 11:55 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors assessed signs of easing tension between China and the US and the US Federal Reserve’s rate path outlook.

Fed vice-chair Lael Brainard said on Monday that the central bank should soon moderate the size of its interest-rate increases, signalling she favours slowing to a half-point hike as early as December. Her comments come after Fed governor Christopher Waller said the bank still had a long way to go before it would stop raising interest rates, despite last week’s cooling inflation report...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.